Advertisement

Iowa journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black...
Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black Lives Matter protest she was covering on May 31, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, was dispersed by tear gas. Sahouri is set to stand trial on Monday, March 8, 2021, on misdemeanor charges, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from advocates for press freedom.(Photo courtesy Katie Akin via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A journalist is being tried on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice in Iowa last year.

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was pepper-sprayed and jailed in May while reporting on a clash between protesters and police. She is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

Advocates for journalism and human rights in the U.S. and abroad have pressed Iowa authorities to drop the charges, arguing Sahouri was simply doing her job.

But prosecutors in the office of Polk County Attorney John Sarcone have pressed forward with the case.

Jury selection began Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

Latest News

211 Iowa Vaccine Navigators to begin helping those 65 and older with COVID-19 vaccination scheduling
Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes
Iowa reports one more COVID-19 death, 150 more cases Monday
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer