Advertisement

Hawkeyes’ Clark named conference freshman of the year, along with unanimous first-team honors

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A breakout star freshman for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team added even more recognition to an already acclaimed season.

Caitlin Clark, the freshman guard from West Des Moines, was named the Big Ten Conference’s freshman player of the year. She was also unanimously selected for first-team all-conference honors and all-freshman team by both the conference’s coaches and media members.

In the regular conference season, Clark recorded 27.7 points per game, 6.6 assists per game, and 48.7% shooting. She only failed to reach double-figures in scoring during one of the Hawkeyes’ conference games.

Clark was the first player to receive the freshman of the year honors since Jamie Printy in 2010, according to the school. She was also the first freshman at the school to be named to the all-conference first team.

Monika Czinano, a junior, was also named to the all-Big Ten first team by the coaches and media.

Iowa plays Purdue in the Big Ten women’s tournament on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

Latest News

Caitlin Clark scored 35 points in the regular season finale on Saturday. The Hakweyes defeated...
Caitlin Clark scores 35 in regular season finale win versus Nebraska
Luka Garza’s #55 will never be worn again by an Iowa Hawkeye after the team announced plans to...
Luka Garza’s #55 to be retired by Hawkeyes
Iowa center Luka Garza reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college...
Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball...
Luka Garza named semifinalist for Wooden Award National Ballot