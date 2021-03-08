Hawkeyes’ Clark named conference freshman of the year, along with unanimous first-team honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A breakout star freshman for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team added even more recognition to an already acclaimed season.

Caitlin Clark, the freshman guard from West Des Moines, was named the Big Ten Conference’s freshman player of the year. She was also unanimously selected for first-team all-conference honors and all-freshman team by both the conference’s coaches and media members.

In the regular conference season, Clark recorded 27.7 points per game, 6.6 assists per game, and 48.7% shooting. She only failed to reach double-figures in scoring during one of the Hawkeyes’ conference games.

Clark was the first player to receive the freshman of the year honors since Jamie Printy in 2010, according to the school. She was also the first freshman at the school to be named to the all-conference first team.

Monika Czinano, a junior, was also named to the all-Big Ten first team by the coaches and media.

Iowa plays Purdue in the Big Ten women’s tournament on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

