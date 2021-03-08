Fire damages home on west side of Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused thousands of dollars of damage, according to fire department officials.

At around 2:41 p.m., the Iowa City Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 512 W. Benton Street. Firefighters arrived and noted smoke emanating from the home and that everybody inside the home had safely escaped.

Officials said the fire was extinguished by 16 firefighters within 15 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the home sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage.

The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center, and MidAmerican Energy assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.