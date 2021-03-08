Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday

Police also identified everyone involved in the crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the people involved in Sunday’s deadly crash on I-380.

At around 2:05 a.m, a Cedar Rapids Police Department officer encountered a crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just north of the exit for 7th Street NE near mile marker 20. Officials said a truck crashed into a sport-utility vehicle with four occupants.

A passenger in the SUV died at the scene, and two other occupants were taken by ambulance to a hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials identified the driver of the truck as 34-year-old Tyler S. Lee, of Rockton, Illinois.

A preliminary investigation determined Lee was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-380 when his vehicle struck the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 20-year-old Rylee Wallingford, of Cedar Rapids. Wallingford remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the front seat was identified as 23-year-old David Phuong Nguyen, of Cedar Rapids. He died at the scene.

The passengers in the rear of the SUV were identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Brecht, and 22-year-old Skyler McDowell, both from Cedar Rapids.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

