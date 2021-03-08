Advertisement

Caitlin Clark scores 35 in regular season finale win versus Nebraska

By Josh Christensen
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa closed out the regular season with an 83-75 win against Nebraska on Saturday. Freshman Caitlin Clark took over in the second half scoring 25 of her 35 points. On Sunday, she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the 13th time this season.

The Hawkeyes will face Purdue on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

