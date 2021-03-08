AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 3-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-year-old girl was found safe minutes after an AMBER alert was issued for her Monday morning.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection to the disappearance.

Adreanna Juarez-Cobbins was last seen at approximately 5:00pm in the area of the 1000 block of S. 15th St. in the City of Milwaukee. Authorities say she was driven away by a man identified as Drevon Cobbins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

Text taken from Amber Alert website. The is story will be updated as more information becomes available.

