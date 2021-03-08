9 Who Care: Jim Rolling dedicates his life to making “every tenth of a second” count

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jim Rolling is a man of many talents: he is a chemistry professor at the University of Dubuque, and he also works at Sundown Mountain’s rental shop.

But above all else, he is a volunteer.

Jim serves as president of the St. Vincent Society Board and volunteers at its retail store.

“First thing, what I do here, the most important thing, is to greet the people and tell them, ‘God bless you’ when they leave and thank them for the goods that they bring,” he said. “Take the goods, sort them out, and they smell good, they look good, and then we try and sell them. If they are not worth selling, we try and recycle, we try and reduce everything down to no waste. That is the idea.”

Jim also gave new life to St. Vincent’s voucher center. At the center, people used to come in and take whatever volunteers gave them without much choice, but Jim found out there was a better way to do it.

“The better way to do that is to have a refrigerator, have a freezer, have fresh produce, have milk, cheese, have a whole grocery store, and have the people come in and pick out what they want,” he explained. “So with that in mind, then we went after, ‘Okay we need a walk-in cooler, we need freezers, we need a source of food,’ and we went after the whole gamut.”

Jim said he has learned this gives people a better sense of dignity and, after all, giving people a better sense of dignity is what Jim’s life has been all about.

“My view of success is making other people feel special,” he mentioned. “Not what happens to me, but what happens to everybody around me; if I can make them feel good about themselves I have a successful day.”

Jim has many opportunities to make people feel special: he also volunteers at the Friends of Dubuque Conservation Board, where he has helped clean up after the recent storms, and as a scout master with the St. Columbkille’s Boy Scouts. His volunteer work also takes him out of state, to South Dakota, twice a year.

His passion for volunteering was instilled in him by his parents, specifically his dad.

“About a month before he died he was diagnosed with bone cancer, and he knew he did not have long to live,” Jim said. “And one of the last things he said to me, and we were talking about how important it is to use every second of the day and one of the last things he said is, ‘Not every second, every tenth of a second counts’.”

So he is making every tenth of a second count.

And standing by him, on the sidelines, is his proud wife, Karen.

“I could not be more proud of him,” she said. “He would not feel like he accomplished anything in a day if he has not helped numerous people in one day.”

