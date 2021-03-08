211 Iowa Vaccine Navigators to begin helping those 65 and older with COVID-19 vaccination scheduling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new partnership between 211 Iowa and the Iowa Department of Health will add ‘Vaccine Navigators’ to assist people with COVID-19 vaccination scheduling starting Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the partnership during a press conference on February 25.

Iowans age 65 and older can call 211 to have a Vaccine Navigator assist them with setting up a vaccination appointment.

These call specialists will ask for seniors’ names, age and date of birth, but will not ask for social security numbers, insurance or financial information.

The state said the call specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

For now, the Vaccine Navigators will only be available for those 65 years of age and older. But the state also expects them to eventually assist additional Iowans under the age of 65 as more vaccines become available.

The program is initially working exclusively with Hy-Vee Pharmacies to schedule vaccination appointments, but additional pharmacies can take part in the program in the future.

211 Iowa is adding 75 temporary staff to help with the program.

The services are available in more than 150 languages through Language Line Translation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.