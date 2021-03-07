Waterloo Police investigating Sunday morning shooting that sent man to the hospital

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital on Sunday morning.

At 6: 56 A.M., police were called to the area of 7th St. and Randolph Street.

When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper back. The man was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other and said that no nearby property was damaged in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

