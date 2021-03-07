Advertisement

Waterloo Police investigating Sunday morning shooting that sent man to the hospital

(file photo)
(file photo)(AP)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital on Sunday morning.

At 6: 56 A.M., police were called to the area of 7th St. and Randolph Street.

When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper back. The man was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other and said that no nearby property was damaged in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
County health departments say Governor Reynolds is changing vaccine with little notice
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Thomas Londewa Ivy, 18.
Teen arrested after accidental shooting of 16-year-old in Des Moines
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
Dust devil in Columbus Junction
Dust devil develops smoky funnel during grass burning
Cedar Rapids fatal crash.
Fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound early Sunday morning