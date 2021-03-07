Advertisement

Warm and breezy conditions will boost temperatures on Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The well-advertised warm-up begins today in earnest, with a mix of sun and clouds and gusty southwest winds to boost our temperatures.

Expect widespread highs in the upper 50s with low to mid 60s likely in areas in the south where there is no snow left. Winds could reach 25 to 35 mph at times this afternoon before becoming lighter by evening.

60s remain common through midweek until a storm system moves through, bringing chances for rain and storms. Some decent rainfall totals are possible with this system, with at least 0.50″ possible.

Cooler weather settles in for the remainder of the 9-day forecast, with a rain and snow chance next weekend.

