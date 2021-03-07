Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The progression of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Iowa stayed close to recent trends in new data from the state on Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 336 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, putting the state’s total at 339,544. The state no longer tracks people considered recovered from the disease.

Six more people who died due to the virus were added to the state’s total since Saturday morning. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Iowa is now 5,558.

167 people are hospitalized in the state due to the virus, a net decrease of three. 35 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. Six of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of four. 31 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals since the last report on Saturday morning, a rate consistent with the past several days.

A total of 864,749 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 42,291 since the same time on Saturday. 263,782 people have completed their two-shot series of those vaccines.

The first-time tests of 1,932 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.4%. A total of 1,576,995 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

