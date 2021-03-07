Advertisement

Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The progression of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Iowa stayed close to recent trends in new data from the state on Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 336 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, putting the state’s total at 339,544. The state no longer tracks people considered recovered from the disease.

Six more people who died due to the virus were added to the state’s total since Saturday morning. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Iowa is now 5,558.

167 people are hospitalized in the state due to the virus, a net decrease of three. 35 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. Six of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of four. 31 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals since the last report on Saturday morning, a rate consistent with the past several days.

A total of 864,749 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 42,291 since the same time on Saturday. 263,782 people have completed their two-shot series of those vaccines.

The first-time tests of 1,932 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.4%. A total of 1,576,995 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
County health departments say Governor Reynolds is changing vaccine with little notice
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Dust devil in Columbus Junction
Dust devil develops smoky funnel during grass burning
Cedar Rapids fatal crash.
Fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound early Sunday morning
Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill hundreds of jobs as demand goes up
John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill hundreds of jobs after an increase in demand