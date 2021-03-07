Advertisement

University of Iowa Police warning dorm residents after string of burglaries

Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa Police Department is warning dorm residents to be vigilant after reports of recent burglaries.

In a crime alert, University Police said they are investigating burglaries at three different resident halls between February 16th and March 1st.

Authorities are strongly encouraging all resident hall occupants and those in the campus community to lock their doors at all times, even if they are only leaving for a short time.

Residents are also encouraged to report suspicious activity immediately by call 911.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to contact UI Police at (319) 335-5022, or submit an anonymous crime tip by using the Rave Guardian app.

For more information on personal safety tools offered by the UI Police Department, visit: https://police.uiowa.edu/be-hawkeyesafe.

