Teen arrested after accidental shooting of 16-year-old in Des Moines

By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police say a 16-year-old who died from a gunshot wound Saturday was accidentally shot while two teens were handling a handgun.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said that 18-year-old Thomas Londewa Ivy has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning shooting and charged with involuntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. Parizek said that Ivy was handing a gun to 16-year-old Elijah Edwardlee Brown-Townsend while the two teens were seated in a parked vehicle at the time when the gun went off.

Brown-Townsend was taken to Broadlawns Medical Center where he later died.

Thomas Londewa Ivy, 18.
Thomas Londewa Ivy, 18.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)

