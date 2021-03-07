Advertisement

One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was found dead and others injured after a crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday morning.

At around 2:05 a.m, a Cedar Rapids Police Department officer encountered a crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just north of the exit for 7th Street NE near mile marker 20. Officials believe that a truck crashed into a sport-utility vehicle with four occupants.

A passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead by officials at the scene of the crash. Two others in the SUV and the driver of the truck were taken to nearby hospitals with what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Interstate 380 northbound was closed around the crash site shortly after officers arrived. Traffic was diverted around the area until about 5:30 a.m.

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase
County health departments say Governor Reynolds is changing vaccine with little notice
“That’s no way to govern”: Ernst and Grassley issue statements on votes against stimulus bill
Waterloo Police seeking help locating teenaged siblings

John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill hundreds of jobs after an increase in demand
John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill hundreds of jobs as demand goes up
Group eligible for vaccine continues to wait as Iowa health departments form plans
Blood drive held to celebrate a Cedar Rapids girl’s second chance at life