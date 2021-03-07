Advertisement

Mild start to the workweek

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly winds pick up over the next few days, helping usher in warm air from the south and bumping our afternoon highs into the low and mid-60s.

Look for gusts of 25-30 MPH on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will bring chances for rain to the area, a rumble of thunder or two may accompany these rain showers.

Behind the front, look for a downward trend in temperatures to end the week, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Another round of rain with a few snowflakes is possible next weekend.

