Luka Garza’s #55 to be retired by Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Luka Garza’s #55 will never be worn again by an Iowa Hawkeye after the team announced plans to retire it after Sunday’s 77-73 win over Wisconsin.

The announcement was made by Athletics Director Gary Barta on Sunday afternoon after the game.

Garza joins eight other former Hawkeyes to have their number retired:

Carl Cain (21)

Ronnie Lester (12)

Bill Logan (31)

Sharm Scheuerman (46)

Bill Seaberg (22)

Bill Schoof (33)

Greg Stokes (41)

Chris Street (40)

B.J. Armstrong’s (10)

”It is an honor and a privilege to announce that the University of Iowa will be retiring Luka Garza’s No. 55 at the conclusion of his collegiate career,” said Barta. “Luka met all of the criteria, and we are excited and thrilled to honor him by retiring his number. We are thrilled to make this announcement today and look forward to the opportunity to celebrate it with him, his family, and Hawkeye fans at the first opportunity.”

“Luka Garza epitomizes everything that you want in your program,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “I can think of no one else that is more deserving of having his number retired than Luka Garza. “His recognition is a reflection of his daily approach every day. You don’t accomplish what he has without preparing every day to be great and preparing every day to help your team win.”

Luka Garza's #55 will be retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes after the 2020-2021 season. (Brian Ray | Iowa Athletics)

As a junior, Garza was named 2020 National Player of the Year by six national publications, Big Ten Player of the Year, USBWA District VI Player of the Year, Naismith Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year, NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, and was a consensus first-team All-American.

Garza also broke Roy Marble’s 32-year old all-time scoring record in February.

"I've been really blessed in my career to be around a lot of great basketball minds" @LukaG_55 talks about what has led to his success at @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/il9dVGdEvt — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 6, 2021

In addition to ranking first in career scoring, Garza is tops at Iowa in conference scoring (1,399), total field goals made (829), field goal attempts (1,522), and 40-point games (2); second in 30-point games (12); fourth in double-doubles (33); fifth in rebounding (895); fifth in blocked shots (148); eighth in free throw makes (430); and 13th in 3-pointers made (113).

Garza leads the nation in total points (642); player efficiency rating (36.33); 30-point games (7); field goals made (240); and 22-point games (17).

He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.

”Luka has been an incredible student-athlete on and off the court since he arrived in Iowa City,” added Barta. “He is incredibly humble and hardworking. Luka Garza is certainly in the conversation as the best player in program history.”

No one will ever wear No. 55 again.



Iowa plans to retire @LukaG_55's number after the season. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Uj7gkE9JeU — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.