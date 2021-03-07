Advertisement

John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill hundreds of jobs after an increase in demand

By Becky Phelps
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hundreds of people stood in line for a career fair at the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum on Saturday to apply for one of more than 300 jobs open at John Deere Waterloo Works.

John Deere’s Waterloo Works factory is seeing an increase in demand for farm equipment leading to more than 200 hiring’s in the past 3 months. Around 300 positions are still open.

Factory Manager Becky Guinn says filling these jobs is “mission critical.”

”The only way we stand a chance of being able to execute the schedule and meet our customers’ demands is to get these positions filled. Otherwise, we would have to work significant overtime with all of our employees, and even then, there’s only so much people can do,” says Guinn.

This many new jobs is a big deal for their team. “The commodity goes up, the customer demand for our product goes up, we just released some brand-new tractors, and that’s really helping fuel some of that. Our job is then to support that demand and react to it. And we realize that to do that, we’ve got to bring in over 500 employees,” says Guinn, “We basically really go to the top end of our demand capabilities.”

Manager of Labor Relations Randy Venzke says the career fair was meant to help people who may not have access to a computer get information and help applying.

He says with market conditions increasing, they’re looking forward to meeting the rising customer demand.

”Commodity prices have improved, exports are increasing, and our used equipment inventories on the field are really low, so there’s not much used equipment available,” says Venzke, “This is really getting back to normal volumes for us. We’ve been at lower-than-normal volumes for the last couple years.”

More information on the openings can be found here.

