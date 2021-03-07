Advertisement

Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

Iowa center Luka Garza reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa center Luka Garza reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation.

Iowa has won seven of eight and is 20-7 overall. The Hawkeyes will be the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Micah Potter shot 9 for 12 and scored 23 points for Wisconsin, which has lost five of six.

