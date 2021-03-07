Advertisement

Florida man accused of killing wife after she was found dead in backyard

By WPBF Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Roberto Colon appeared virtually in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Saturday morning.

Investigators searched his home in Boynton Beach on Friday, finding the remains of Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet in the backyard.

Colon told investigators the two were married so Gomez-Mullet could acquire U.S. citizenship.

“Everyone is surprised,” said neighbor Dieusel Seide, who added that “in this spot in Boynton Beach it’s very quiet.”

Gomez-Mullet went missing over two weeks ago. A few days later, a bloody purse believed to be Gomez-Mullet’s was found near Colon’s home.

Investigators also learned a friend of the missing woman heard her yelling on the phone, “No, no, no, Roberto,” the day she went missing.

Colon later told detectives they had an argument.

A later search of Colon’s home led to investigators finding blood on the front door and different parts of the house.

Colon said it was from his injured dog, but crime scene investigators determined it was human blood.

Police said Colon, when talking with detectives, called Gomez-Mullet different expletives and said she was “swimming with the fishes.”

Investigators also heard him say that police would not be able to “put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

Colon was charged with domestic premeditated murder in the first degree. He’s in jail with no bond.

There’s no word on if he has an attorney at this point. His next court appearance is on April 5.

Copyright 2021 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
County health departments say Governor Reynolds is changing vaccine with little notice
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020...
Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish
(file photo)
Waterloo Police investigating Sunday morning shooting that sent man to the hospital
FILE - In this March 4, 2012 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those...
Bloody Sunday memorial honors late civil rights giants
Thomas Londewa Ivy, 18.
Teen arrested after accidental shooting of 16-year-old in Des Moines