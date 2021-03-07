Dubuque County Board looking for volunteers
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on county boards and commissions.
Boards and commissions with vacant positions include:
- Airport Board of Adjustment
- Airport Zoning Commission
- Board of Health (a vacancy for a woman)
- Eminent Domain Compensation Commission
- Food Policy Council, Historic Preservation Commission
- Investment Policy Committee
- Mental Health and Developmental Disability Stakeholders
- Sunnycrest Manor Advisory Board
Click here to link to applications.
Applications should be submitted by March 29th by emailing them to Tanya.Lux@dubuquecounty.us, faxing them to 563-587-3836 or mailing them to Board of Supervisors, 720 Central Ave., Dubuque IA 52001.
