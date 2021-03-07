Advertisement

Dubuque County Board looking for volunteers

Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on county boards and commissions.

Boards and commissions with vacant positions include:

  • Airport Board of Adjustment
  • Airport Zoning Commission
  • Board of Health (a vacancy for a woman)
  • Eminent Domain Compensation Commission
  • Food Policy Council, Historic Preservation Commission
  • Investment Policy Committee
  • Mental Health and Developmental Disability Stakeholders
  • Sunnycrest Manor Advisory Board

Click here to link to applications.

Applications should be submitted by March 29th by emailing them to Tanya.Lux@dubuquecounty.us, faxing them to 563-587-3836 or mailing them to Board of Supervisors, 720 Central Ave., Dubuque IA 52001.

