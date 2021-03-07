Dubuque County Board looking for volunteers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on county boards and commissions.

Boards and commissions with vacant positions include:

Airport Board of Adjustment

Airport Zoning Commission

Board of Health (a vacancy for a woman)

Eminent Domain Compensation Commission

Food Policy Council, Historic Preservation Commission

Investment Policy Committee

Mental Health and Developmental Disability Stakeholders

Sunnycrest Manor Advisory Board

Click here to link to applications.

Applications should be submitted by March 29th by emailing them to Tanya.Lux@dubuquecounty.us, faxing them to 563-587-3836 or mailing them to Board of Supervisors, 720 Central Ave., Dubuque IA 52001.

