Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after being chased by Cedar Rapids Police on Saturday, March 6, 2021.(Facebook.com/@cedarrapidspolicedepartment)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle while being chased by Cedar Rapids Police on Saturday.

Authorities say officers spotted a stolen car just before 6:00 P.M. in the 900 block of 1st Avenue NW.

The driver of the stolen car refused to stop, leading officers in a pursuit.

The suspect struck another car at Edgewood Rd and 16th Ave SW., continued driving, and then left the roadway at Wiley and 16th Ave SW.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The driver of the car hit by the suspect was treated at the scene but did not go to the hospital.

