Advertisement

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd's moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governor’s mansion on Saturday to demand accountability for police officers, days before a former Minneapolis officer is scheduled to go on trial in the death of George Floyd.

Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were family members of others who died during police encounters. Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground in handcuffs, saying he couldn’t breathe. Body-camera video time stamps provided by prosecutors show Chauvin held his position for about nine minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday.

Saturday’s protest in Minnesota was organized by Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, a coalition of families who lost loved ones in police confrontations. The Star Tribune reports that speakers said that in light of Floyd’s death, they want other fatal police encounters reopened and examined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
With more people eligible for the shot, brings more opportunity for fraud.
Counties express frustration with 8-minute warning on expanded vaccine eligibility
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to its current Indians mascot.
Marion Independent School District to reconsider new ‘Mavericks’ mascot
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
County health departments say Governor Reynolds is changing vaccine with little notice

Latest News

Rebirthday Blood Drive in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
Rebirthday Blood Drive in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
16-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Des Moines
16-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Des Moines
Waterloo Police looking for missing teen siblings
Waterloo Police looking for missing teen siblings
Police investigating stabbing in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
Police investigating stabbing in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
Iowa COVID case daily update 3-6-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 3-6-2021