Dike-New Hartford rallies to defeat Maquoketa Valley 47-42 to win 2A state title

Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats 47-42 in the 2A state championship on Saturday.

Maquoketa Valley jumped out to an early lead and held a two-point advance after the first quarter. The Wildcat lead only got bigger as Maq Valley out-scored the Wolverines 11-5 in the second quarter to take an eight point lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats kept control of the game, extending a lead as big as 11 points but the Wolverines then changed the momentum with a defensive adjustment.

“There’s nothing that those girls cant achieve if they pull together and they did that,” said head coach Bruce Dall. “We went full court man press, and that’s something we haven’t done all year long, we zone press but we haven’t done a full court man press and that really got the girls going.”

The defensive effort fueled DNH to outscore the Wildcats 22-9 in the final quarter.

“I really think that we just kind of all we’re like in the huddle and we’re like we can do this,” said Taylor Kvale. “We just have confidence in each other.”

With the win, the Wolverines complete a perfect 26-0 season and win their first state title since 1988.

