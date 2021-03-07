Advertisement

Blood drive held to celebrate a Cedar Rapids girl’s second chance at life

By Phil Reed
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids mom celebrated her daughter’s two-year anniversary of receiving a bone marrow transplant with a blood drive on Saturday.

The “ReBirthday Party” celebrated Alivia “Livy Rae” Colin’s second chance at life.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Cedar Rapids hosted the event. That’s where Colin received some of her treatment.

Doctors diagnosed her with the rare immune system disease HLH Syndrome when she was eight months old. She had dozens of blood transfusions. The goal of the party was the raise awareness on HLH, and the importance of donating blood.

“We don’t know what life would have looked like just without a bone marrow transplant. Without blood donations it’s so important,” said Cassandra Colin, Alivia’s mom. “She received numerous and dozens and dozens of blood products throughout her treatment throughout 8 months of treatment. So this is an awesome way to give back.”

