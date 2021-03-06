Advertisement

Waterloo Police seeking help locating teenaged siblings

Xander Zack, left, 15, and Jazmine Zack, right, 14.
Xander Zack, left, 15, and Jazmine Zack, right, 14.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Waterloo are trying to find two missing teenagers.

Police said that Xander Zack, 15, and Jazmine Zack, 14, were last seen on Wednesday, March 3. They are siblings.

Xander is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Jazmine is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the Zacks’ whereabouts, call the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

