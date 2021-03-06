Washington County Public Health preparing for vaccine demand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Washington County Public Health is preparing for an influx in people wanting the vaccine.

The department says they’ll start scheduling those vaccinations for people with underlying issues.

Leaders say that even though more people will be eligible for the vaccine, it doesn’t mean the county vaccine allotment is increasing.

“Our allocations are not changing,” said Danielle Pettit-Majewski, Administrator with Washington County Public Health. “So we’re still getting 300 doses per week, so my hope is that some of our retail pharmacies in the area will get more vaccines so that if people can get that vaccine elsewhere, that’s great. It reduces the burden on local public help.”

The county health department is asking people to stay patient as the eligibility changes roll-out.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.