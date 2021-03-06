Advertisement

Washington County Public Health preparing for vaccine demand

By Phil Reed
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Washington County Public Health is preparing for an influx in people wanting the vaccine.

The department says they’ll start scheduling those vaccinations for people with underlying issues.

Leaders say that even though more people will be eligible for the vaccine, it doesn’t mean the county vaccine allotment is increasing.

“Our allocations are not changing,” said Danielle Pettit-Majewski, Administrator with Washington County Public Health. “So we’re still getting 300 doses per week, so my hope is that some of our retail pharmacies in the area will get more vaccines so that if people can get that vaccine elsewhere, that’s great. It reduces the burden on local public help.”

The county health department is asking people to stay patient as the eligibility changes roll-out.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to its current Indians mascot.
Marion Independent School District to reconsider new ‘Mavericks’ mascot
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Latest News

Exclusive: Counties express frustration with 8-minute warning on expanded vaccine eligibility
Exclusive: Counties express frustration with 8-minute warning on expanded vaccine eligibility
MercyOne Dubuque Pharmacy vaccinated more than 2,000 people in a vaccination clinic in Peosta...
MercyOne Dubuque Pharmacy hosts large COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Peosta
Nursing students at Kirkwood Community College got on-the-job training at Prairie Heights...
Kirkwood Community College students getting on-the-job training to help fight the pandemic
Kirkwood Community College students getting on-the-job training to help fight the pandemic