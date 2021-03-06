Over 500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases added to Iowa total

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people in Iowa who were reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus showed a similar increase to the past few days, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 539 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 339,208. The state no longer tracks the number of people considered recovered from the disease.

An additional three people who have died in Iowa were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The state’s total is now 5,552 people who have died due to the virus.

170 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of six since the last report on Friday morning. 38 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. 10 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 33 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, similar to recent days.

A total of 822,458 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 54,032 since the same time on Saturday. 239,265 people have completed their two-shot series of those vaccines.

The first-time tests of 3,064 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.6%. A total of 1,575,063 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

