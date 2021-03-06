More sun by afternoon, more warmth by Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nice day is ahead for the area, marking the beginning of a fairly decent stretch of weather.

Temperatures will be somewhat warmer than on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most after some stubborn clouds dissipate.

Temperatures warm further as winds turn southerly starting Sunday, leading to widespread 50s and 60s through midweek. Eventually, those southerly winds bring in some more moisture, leading to showers and storms becoming a possibility by Tuesday through Wednesday.

Following that midweek activity, temperatures come back down to earth, or closer to normal at least. Another chance for rain or snow arrives by the end of next weekend.

