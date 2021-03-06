Advertisement

Minivan accident sends pedestrian to the hospital in Dubuque County

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNARD, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a minivan on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian accident on Highway 151 near Sundown Rd in Bernard at 10:47 A.M.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was getting out of a broken-down vehicle parked on the side of the road and entered the traveled portion of the roadway when he was struck by a minivan heading southbound.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

Peosta Police, Epworth Police, Cascade Police and Bernard and Cascade Fire and EMS all assisted with the response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to its current Indians mascot.
Marion Independent School District to reconsider new ‘Mavericks’ mascot
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Latest News

MVC quarterfinal between N Iowa and Drake canceled
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
Exclusive: Counties express frustration with 8-minute warning on expanded vaccine eligibility
Exclusive: Counties express frustration with 8-minute warning on expanded vaccine eligibility