Minivan accident sends pedestrian to the hospital in Dubuque County

BERNARD, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a minivan on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian accident on Highway 151 near Sundown Rd in Bernard at 10:47 A.M.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was getting out of a broken-down vehicle parked on the side of the road and entered the traveled portion of the roadway when he was struck by a minivan heading southbound.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

Peosta Police, Epworth Police, Cascade Police and Bernard and Cascade Fire and EMS all assisted with the response.

