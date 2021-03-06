Advertisement

MercyOne Dubuque Pharmacy hosts large COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Peosta

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Dubuque Pharmacy has held other COVID-19 vaccination clinics, like the one at the Peosta Community Center on Friday, before.

That one, though, is the biggest one they have done thus far: usually they would vaccinate around 1,000 people, but on Friday they vaccinated closer to 2,100.

Kara Nadermann, who worked on organizing the clinic, said they still focusing their efforts on vaccinating people 65 and older. She said a lot of preparation went into opening the clinic up to so many more people.

“We did lots of planning to make sure our workflow was in place and that we were ready to vaccinate that many people,” Nadermann explained. “We had a ton of community members come out and help, so we have a lot of people here volunteering today and a lot of MercyOne staff here to help; it is all hands on deck.”

MercyOne Dubuque staff say they plan on opening up more vaccine clinics. However, these are by appointment only. Staff recommend those interested in getting the vaccine check www.MercyOne.org/Dubuque for when appointments open up.

