Kirkwood Community College students getting on-the-job training to help fight the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nursing students at Kirkwood Community College got on-the-job training at Prairie Heights Elementary in Cedar Rapids.

Students who qualified got to vaccinate staff with the College Community School District on Friday. Others got to help with registering, and other needs.

It gave students the chance to practice injections, gave them experience working in a clinic, and it let them join the fight in defeating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program is a partnership between the college and Linn County Public Health.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.