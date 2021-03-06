Iowa City officials seeking dog who bit person

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City are trying to find more information about a dog that bit a person on Friday.

Iowa City Animal Services said that the dog was an adult German Shepherd and generally tan in color. It was on a leash being handled by an adult male when it reportedly bit a person on Dover Street, near Mercer Park on the city’s southeast side.

Officials are seeking information on the dog’s vaccination records, specifically its rabies shots. If anybody knows the dog and owner, they should call Iowa City Animal Services at (319) 356-5295 or Iowa City Police at (319) 356-6800.

