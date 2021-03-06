Advertisement

Galena marijuana dispensary to open this weekend

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - A recreational marijuana shop is opening this weekend in Galena, Illinois.

Verilife is a multistate cannabis operator that offers both medical and recreational cannabis and, starting on Saturday, they will be selling recreational cannabis for users 21 and older with a valid ID or passport. Customers can order online or at their digital menu at the dispensary.

Bill McMenamy, president of Verilife, said they are excited to finally become a business within the Galena community.

“The local community has been nothing short of amazing and we cannot wait to open our doors to be part of the Galena community and, at the same time, to be in service to the millions of travelers who come to this community every year,” he mentioned.

The dispensary will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

