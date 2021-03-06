Ernst and Grassley issue statements on votes against stimulus bill

WASHINGTON (KCRG) -Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst both issued statements explaining their votes against the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate by a narrow 50-49 party-line vote on Saturday.

Ernst released the following statement on her “NAY” vote:

“Congress has worked together in a bipartisan way to pass five COVID relief bills during this pandemic, but this time was wholly different. The process was partisan from the get-go. While I worked to make this bill better for Iowans and all Americans, it was still stuffed full of non-COVID related spending, from partisan pet projects to Democratic Party wish list items—like a slush fund to bail out mismanaged blue states.

Distributing the vaccine, reopening schools, and getting Iowans back to work and our economy up and running should have been the main focus of this bill. Instead, Democrats turned their back on bipartisanship for their own political interests and party priorities and shoved through this nearly $2 trillion bill without any Republican support.”

My statement on the Democrats’ “COVID-19 relief” bill ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ldUKVy1Skb — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 6, 2021

Grassley issued the following statement on his “NAY” vote:

“Over the past year, Congress passed five bipartisan COVID relief bills on a bipartisan basis, totaling more than $4 trillion. We are fully capable of doing it again, and doing it quickly. Unfortunately, Congressional Democrats have opted to go it alone, and it’s come with a cost. The CARES Act, which delivered significant COVID relief in the early and uncertain days of this crisis, was developed, debated and passed in a matter of days. At best, the partisan process adopted by the Democrats is designed to take weeks. The 11 hours of Democrat infighting that kicked off the Senate’s debate on this bill is exhibit A why focusing on partisan priorities rather than consensus is ill-advised. All the while, Americans in need are left waiting.

We could have delivered the same amount of COVID relief in half the time with a third of the cost to the taxpayer, and it would have been bipartisan. But the Democrats insisted on jamming through a partisan agenda untethered to real relief as Americans wait for help. That’s no way to govern.”

