Advertisement

Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(file photo)
(file photo)(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Archbishop Michael Jackels of Dubuque has issued a statement to help answer questions eastern Iowa Catholics may have about whether they may, in good conscience, receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen pharmaceuticals companies of Johnson & Johnson.

The statement reads as follows:

Originally, it didn’t seem necessary to make a statement about the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine; any message would be essentially the same as what was said in December 2020 regarding the other vaccines.

However, some Catholics are a little confused about whether they may receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. So, some clarification is called for:

If Catholics are given a choice about which COVID vaccine to receive, they should choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Why?

Because Johnson and Johnson used cell lines from the fetal tissue of an aborted baby in the production of its vaccine, whereas Pfizer and Moderna used them only for lab testing.

It’s a subtle distinction. All three companies used those ethically compromised cell lines; it’s just that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, because they made only limited use, are further removed from the evil of abortion than is the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

However, if Catholics are not given a choice about which vaccine to receive, it is morally acceptable for them to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against the serious health risk of the coronavirus.

In this regard, it appears that, at present, and for the foreseeable future, no one is being offered a choice of vaccines.

Besides, as stated above, right now there isn’t a COVID vaccine available that didn’t use those abortion-derived cell lines in design, development, production, and/or lab testing.

So, if Catholics have the opportunity to get vaccinated, and aren’t given a choice of vaccines, they should gratefully receive whatever is available; the sooner, the better.

The common good of protecting the public health against a contagious and potentially deadly virus takes precedence over any reservations Catholics might have about being treated with any of the available vaccines.

Michael Jackels 

Archbishop of Dubuque”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
With more people eligible for the shot, brings more opportunity for fraud.
Counties express frustration with 8-minute warning on expanded vaccine eligibility
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to its current Indians mascot.
Marion Independent School District to reconsider new ‘Mavericks’ mascot
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
About a month ago, a massive pile up shutdown I-80 in Central Iowa during blizzard conditions....
Iowa mother talks about rescuing her kids during I-80 pileup caused by blizzard

Latest News

Changes to Vaccine
COVID-19 changes
Trenton Williams, 29, is facing multiple charges after being accused of filming college women...
Iowa man accused of filming college women while they slept
Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst enjoying Dairy Queen ice cream cake on December 2,...
“That’s no way to govern”: Ernst and Grassley issue statements on votes against stimulus bill
(file photo)
Cedar Rapids Police investigating morning stabbing that sent man to the hospital