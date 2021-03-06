Advertisement

Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine

This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual...
This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual leader receiving a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021.(Office of the his holiness the Dalai Lama via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DHARMSALA, India — The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, has received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala.

After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated.

Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward.

Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama’s residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said. All eleven received the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.

