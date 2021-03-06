Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating morning stabbing that sent man to the hospital

Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 1108 Sioux Drive NW. at 7:55 A.M.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with injuries. He told police he was involved in an altercation with a 36-year-old man who was stabbed and drove himself to the hospital before police arrived.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and had fought earlier. The stabbing victim remains hospitalized.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

