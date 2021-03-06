Advertisement

A warm end to the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid-20s north to the low 30s south.

Southerly winds on Sunday will help us warm into the mid and upper 50s  across eastern Iowa with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Southerly winds continue into the workweek, warming us into the low and mid-60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest, with southerly winds gusting to 30 MPH.

Chances for showers and some springtime thunderstorms return Wednesday with cooler air settling in behind and chances for rain and snow by next weekend.

