YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos

Anti-coup protesters take cover behind makeshift shields as armed riot policemen gather in...
Anti-coup protesters take cover behind makeshift shields as armed riot policemen gather in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country.(AP Photo)(STR | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGKOK (AP) — YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its community guidelines and terms of service.

The company said Friday it had terminated Myawaddy Media, MRTV, WD Online Broadcasting, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar.

The decisions follow a Feb. 1 military coup which removed elected leaders from power. YouTube said it was watching for any further content that might violate its rules.

YouTube earlier pulled dozens of channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign.

The decision by YouTube followed Facebook’s earlier announcement that it had removed all Myanmar military-linked pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.

