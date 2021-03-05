What a wonderful weekend it will be

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our March pattern has not changed and will not through the weekend. High pressure slowly heads to the east. This takes our easterly flow and slowly turns it to the south. Highs near 50 are likely on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Enjoy some outdoor time with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Precipitation chance develops next Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.