Webster City man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

(file photo)
(file photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -Federal prosecutors for Iowa say a Webster City man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says in a news release that 56-year-old Kevin Eugene Dill was sentenced Feb. 26 to 169 months. There is no parole in the federal system.

Dill pleaded guilty in October to single counts of distribution of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

As part of his plea, Dill admitted that between March 2012 and June 2020, he knowingly received thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

