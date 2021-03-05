Advertisement

UNI edges past Illinois State 65-60 in opening round of Arch Madness

UNI tops Illinois State in opening round of Arch Madness
UNI tops Illinois State in opening round of Arch Madness(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Austin Phyfe led the UNI Panthers to a 65-60 win over Illinois State on Thursday night in the opening round of Arch Madness.

Tywhon Pickford joined Phyfe in double figures adding 11 points, shooting 5-6 from the field. Noah Carter added nine while Trae Berhow finished with 8.

Following the win, the Panthers advance to the MVC quarterfinal round and will face off with Drake (24-3) on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

Latest News

UNI shuts out Youngstown St 21-0
Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice
UNI falls to SDSU 24-20
#3 UNI opens spring season with 24-20 loss to #5 SDSU
UNI falls to SDSU 24-20 in season opener
UNI hosts first game of spring season