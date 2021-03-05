UNI edges past Illinois State 65-60 in opening round of Arch Madness
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Austin Phyfe led the UNI Panthers to a 65-60 win over Illinois State on Thursday night in the opening round of Arch Madness.
Tywhon Pickford joined Phyfe in double figures adding 11 points, shooting 5-6 from the field. Noah Carter added nine while Trae Berhow finished with 8.
Following the win, the Panthers advance to the MVC quarterfinal round and will face off with Drake (24-3) on Friday.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.