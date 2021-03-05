UNI edges past Illinois State 65-60 in opening round of Arch Madness

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Austin Phyfe led the UNI Panthers to a 65-60 win over Illinois State on Thursday night in the opening round of Arch Madness.

DEEEEP two from Phyfe@UNImbb out to a three-point lead. pic.twitter.com/0MbTaIuxhj — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 5, 2021

Tywhon Pickford joined Phyfe in double figures adding 11 points, shooting 5-6 from the field. Noah Carter added nine while Trae Berhow finished with 8.

BERHOW 🔥🔥🔥@UNImbb gets a big bucket from Trae Berhow to go up by seven. pic.twitter.com/mjEqGEJZkM — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 5, 2021

NDIAYE FOR THREE!@Redbird_MBB goes up by three after this shot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IF2FoeQIlC — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 5, 2021

Following the win, the Panthers advance to the MVC quarterfinal round and will face off with Drake (24-3) on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.