Rock Island couple reunites after 9 months apart

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island couple married for 44 years finally got to see each other after nine months apart. Jim Nelson has been in a nursing home, unable to see his wife Gina due to the pandemic. On Thursday, they were both at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Hospital and finally got to see each other just a few days after their anniversary.

Before the big moment, Jim got his hair brushed and spruced himself up to see his wife. In tears, he says, “for nine months I cried myself to sleep without my wife. I get to see her now and I have all these emotions.”

Lynn Lounsberry says she was both Jim and Gina’s case manager at the hospital. Lounsberry says she told Jim he and his wife were both at the hospital at the same time, “he started tearing up and said he said he hopes he gets to see her, and I said, ‘we’ll do our best,’ And I’m glad we figured it out.”

After a few minutes, Jim’s humor came right back. He joked with the hospital staff: Can we move a bed in here so she can stay with me?” Gina chuckled.

The couple held hands and shared a warm embrace, forgetting the time lost.

Officials with the hospital weren’t able to say how long the couple would be in the hospital together. They say it was not due to COVID-19.

