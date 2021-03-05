Advertisement

Quiet today, wonderful weekend ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice day overall. Like yesterday, clouds are drifting overhead which will limit highs to the lower and middle 40s. The wind will once again remain light. Looking ahead to the weekend, plan on highs into the 40s for Saturday with a big push well into the 50s for Sunday. It’s possible the southwest half of the area may already touch 60 Sunday afternoon, but if you don’t, you’ll get there Monday through Wednesday. A persistent south wind will eventually pull enough moisture up here to allow for some scattered thunderstorms later Tuesday through Thursday. Have a good weekend!

