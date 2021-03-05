Advertisement

Police investigating Chelsea shooting that sent man to the hospital

(file photo)
(file photo)(WITN)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating a shooting in Chelsea that sent a man to the hospital on Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened at approximately 9:11 A.M. and that the man was transported by ambulance and later airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City for his injuries.

Police say a man and woman were both detained to be interviewed about the incident

There is no update on the man’s injuries at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing. More details on the shooting are expected to be released at a later time.

***PRESS RELEASE*** ***CHELSEA SHOOTING INCIDENT***

Posted by Tama County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Officials said 32-year-old Anthony Rush pleaded guilty on September 28, 2020, to one count of...
Cedar Rapids felon to serve 2 years in prison for possessing a firearm
Cedar Rapids school district to hold in-person graduation ceremonies
Nhin Tat Ho, 85, was arrested on Thursday.
California man wanted for multiple sex offenses arrested in central Iowa
The Marion Independent School District will once again change their mascot, after finding issue...
Marion Independent School District no longer using Maverick mascot