Police investigating Chelsea shooting that sent man to the hospital

CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating a shooting in Chelsea that sent a man to the hospital on Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened at approximately 9:11 A.M. and that the man was transported by ambulance and later airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City for his injuries.

Police say a man and woman were both detained to be interviewed about the incident

There is no update on the man’s injuries at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing. More details on the shooting are expected to be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.