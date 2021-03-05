Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol finds 770 lbs of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

Troopers arrested two California men near Seward
A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.
A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SEWARD, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two California men after locating 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday near Seward.

Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, both of Redwood Valley, Calif., were taken to Seward County Jail and are facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Left to right: Gustavo Perez Heuerta and Javier Hernandez-Romano
Left to right: Gustavo Perez Heuerta and Javier Hernandez-Romano(Seward County Sheriff's Office)

According to the NSP release, a trooper saw a cargo van speeding about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez-Romano, the driver, failed to signal while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 375, the report states.

“During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the van. A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van,” the release states.

