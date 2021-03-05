Marion Independent School District to reconsider new ‘Mavericks’ mascot

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District is reconsidering its team name and mascot after discovering the origin of the name Maverick.

The district announced it had approved the name/mascot ‘Marion Mavericks’ on February 22. The new name was meant to replace the Marion Indians mascot.

In a release, district leaders said,

“...it has been brought to the attention of the district that the origin of the term ‘Maverick’ is from Samuel A. Maverick, an early 1800s Texas rancher and slave owner. The name was originally selected as an option due to the definition of an independent thinker, which is directly derived from Samuel Maverick who refused to brand his cattle.”

Given this information, the district said it plans to discuss the name during its March 8 Board meeting. District administrators said they will recommend the Board not adopt the ‘Marion Mavericks” name, and pursue alternate options.

The district apologized for not knowing this information before making the recommendation to the Board.

Nearly 3,000 people voted on the change in a survey.

Mike Mandersched said other possible names included the Red Bulls and Red Storm, but the name Marion Mavericks had nearly half the total votes.

