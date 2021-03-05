Advertisement

Iowa woman finally holds news great-grandchild after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa great-grandmother finally got to see her great-grandkids for the first time in months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

WOI reports Lyla Clayton arrived two hours early for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment just to make sure she didn’t miss her chance to get the shot.

She took the hour trip from Boone to a West Des Moines CVS pharmacy late last month.

One of the first things Clayton did after she received her coronavirus vaccine was babysitting her two great-grandchildren.

She had only seen them twice over the last year, with the youngest born just last March.

“I know you have to be careful and stuff but it’ll be so nice not to have to worry so much and get back to living a life instead of hibernating,” Clayton said. “I don’t do well hibernating.”

Clayton says it’s a relief to be able to get outside the house and visit others for the first time in a year.

