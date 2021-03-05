Advertisement

Iowa to participate in beta launch of VaccineFinder

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will participate in the beta launch of VaccineFinder. It will serve as another website where Iowans can go to find COVID-19 vaccine providers.

The website will send people to a pre-screening or scheduling website. But, it will only show locations that serve the general public. It will also show, which providers have vaccine doses in stock.

The first vaccine portal the state used had a number of flaws. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit found that about 20 different counties were wrongly listed as having no vaccine providers on the state’s first COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Portal.

Last Friday, Iowa released a new website called Vaccinate Iowa. This website fixed those problems and had the latest information from the state about vaccinations, including when residents are eligible for them.

Iowans can’t schedule vaccination appointments directly from the website, but it does provide contact details for vaccine providers. However, it’s not a guarantee that those providers have doses in stock.

Nancy Townsend, who is trying to get a vaccine appointment, said it’s frustrating to call providers who then tell her they don’t have doses of vaccine.

She said she’s called numerous places and constantly checked schedules online.

“No appointments, no appointments, no appointments,” Townsend said. ”So I check everyday, hours a day. And they say, ‘we’ll put your name on the list,’ okay.”

Tess Roetlin, who runs Pharmacy on 8th in Downtown Wellman, said she has a list with around 100 people waiting for a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

Latest News

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to contribute a...
Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian
Dr. Anthony Fauci interview
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat