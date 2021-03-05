Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 200,000 total completed COVID-19 vaccinations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – More than 200,000 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 768,426 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and a total of 208,429 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

This comes as the state plans to expand vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions starting Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 507 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of Friday morning the state is reporting a total of 338,669 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,549 people have died with the virus.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,972 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 577 of the reported deaths.

A total of 176 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 35 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 39 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,194 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,571,999 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.9 percent.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Cedar Rapids school district to hold in-person graduation ceremonies
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When will COVID vaccines be available for children?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When kids may get COVID vaccines