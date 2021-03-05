Iowa surpasses 200,000 total completed COVID-19 vaccinations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – More than 200,000 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 768,426 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and a total of 208,429 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

This comes as the state plans to expand vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions starting Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 507 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of Friday morning the state is reporting a total of 338,669 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,549 people have died with the virus.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,972 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 577 of the reported deaths.

A total of 176 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 35 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 39 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,194 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,571,999 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.9 percent.

